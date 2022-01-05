AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will be hosting a Veterans Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday that will feature the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, organizations providing free counseling, activities, music by Blackbird Anthem and more.
The main purpose of this event is to bring all these veterans organizations together as one, said organizer and veterans advocate Larry Roberts.
Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. The opening ceremony will commence at 10 a.m.
The expo will have counselors for Challenge 22 Veterans Suicide Awareness, a suicide prevention effort that noted the 2015 statistic that 22 veterans a day committed suicide in the U.S.
There will be 18 organizations on site to provide free counseling and/or therapy, Roberts said. Also, there will be three service dog trainers present and activities will range from horseback riding to kayaking to counseling, he said.
“You name it, it is all going to be there. It is going to be a one stop shop for suicide awareness,” Roberts said.
There will be a 2.2-mile walk, in recognition of the 22 number, but they will be using VA math, he said in jest, so it will be a one mile walk where all the armed forces flags and veterans organization flags will be carried.
There will be 40 organizations including the Veterans Administration to local businesses to provide veterans with information about disability assistance and benefits, death benefits and they could apply for a disability that day, Roberts said.
The band Blackbird Anthem will be performing starting around 11 a.m.
American bald eagle “Thunder” will also be at the veterans event.
Other activities include: a motorcycle poker run, food trucks/vendors, a 50/50 raffle and a fun “jail” bail or attendees.
The Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be on display during the Veterans Expo. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
A group will be leaving American Legion Post 69 at 9:30 a.m. Friday to escort the wall to Avon Park. Roberts said the group will be leaving Lake Wales at 11:30 a.m. so they will likely arrive in Avon Park between noon and 12:15 p.m. and then they will be preparing for the Saturday expo.
American Legion Post 69 is at 1301 W. Bell St., Avon Park.