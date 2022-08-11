Biden Veterans

President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour’s the Fort Worth VA Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, March 8, 2022.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden rattled off policy proposals in this year’s State of the Union address, he hit an emotional note when talking about veterans who suffer from cancer after serving on military bases where toxic smoke billowed from burning trash.

“One of those soldiers was my son Maj. Beau Biden,” he said.

Recommended for you