SEBRING — VFW Post 4300 Sebring remains closed per the governor’s orders. However, the Post has been given the OK by district and state VFW commanders to hold its May business meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 18 at the Post. The meeting (with social distancing) will be comprised of a second round of officer nominations from the floor, with election of Post 4300 officers following that nomination process.
District 11 Commander Charles Norris will be present to validate voting and swear in the new 2020-2021 officers at this meeting. This is an important meeting for all to attend as the officers will direct the Post for the coming year. Any VFW member in good standing may attend the meeting, but only Post 4300 members are allowed to vote. Auxiliary members are having a separate meeting on a different, earlier date.
Any members interested in an officer position, if not previously nominated, can be nominated from the floor prior to voting.
While closed, the Post has been refreshed and the interior painted. Members attending the meeting will have an early, first-hand viewing of the new interior.