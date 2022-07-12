SEBRING — Sebring police got a call shortly after noon Thursday to CVS Pharmacy for a robbery. It turned out to be a domestic violence stabbing.
It was also not at CVS, but had taken place across the street at Sunset Beach Motel, said Sebring Police Lt. Mike Cutolo.
Officers have arrested Emerida Rodriguez, a woman in her mid-30s, in connection with the case. The victim, a man in his mid-30s, initially told people at CVS and then police officers that he’d stepped outside to take out the trash and was stabbed while being robbed of his mobile phone and wallet.
However, he had his phone on him, Cutolo said, and officers later found his wallet in the couple’s room at the motel. They also found a broken serrated-edge steak knife in the kitchen sink.
Cutolo said Rodriguez told officers that the man woke up ranting and cut himself in his confusion.
After officers questioned the man further, he said he and Rodriguez got into an argument in the room, and at one point he got up to go to the kitchen for a drink of water.
Allegedly, Rodriguez came up behind him, flailing her arms, the man told officers. The next thing he knew, he had been cut. Cutolo said the man said he didn’t know how he got cut.
Either way, Rodriguez allegedly told him to leave, and when he arrived at CVS, he told people there he’d been robbed, which was how it was called into 911 Consolidated Dispatch.
Cutolo said a neighbor gave a different account, of overhearing the argument and then a scuffle. The neighbor stepped out in time to meet the victim leaving the room, who allegedly told the neighbor to call 911 because he’d been stabbed.