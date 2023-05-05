Bodies Found Oklahoma

Henryetta Police Chief Steve Norman,left, visits the home of Nathan Brewer in Henryetta Okla., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Brittany Brewer was found dead at a home in Henryetta along with six others on Monday. Jesse McFadden, an Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed Wednesday as concerns grew about why he was free in the first place. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

 NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN via AP

Questions mounted Thursday about why an Oklahoma sex offender who authorities say shot to death his wife, her three children and their two friends and then killed himself was freed from prison despite facing new sex charges in a separate case.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said each victim had each been shot in the head one to three times with a 9 mm pistol when they were found Monday near a creek in a heavily wooded area in rural Oklahoma.

Recommended for you