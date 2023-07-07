APTOPIX School Shooting Florida Building

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel, is overcome with emotion as she talks to journalists about visiting the scene where her son and 16 others were killed, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/

AP PHOTO

PARKLAND (AP) — For more than five years, the bloodstained halls and classrooms where 17 people died in the Parkland school shooting has remained locked away and mostly untouched — not even the victims’ families were allowed inside.

That changed Wednesday, as heart-wrenching private tours began for relatives of the 14 students and three staff members who died. The 17 wounded and their loved ones will also be able to visit the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, now that it is no longer needed as evidence in the trials of the convicted killer and the deputy who was just acquitted of failing to stop him.

