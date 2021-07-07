LAKE PLACID — The request for proposal to move a two-ton safe from the former Town Hall to the new Lake Placid Town Government Center – more than two miles away – contains a unique phrase.
The sentence, “The … nature of the move must be seen in person rather than by description,” hints at the difficulties movers might face.
The problem: The safe, constructed of steel layers filled with concrete, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall (including the steel wheels) and 5 feet wide, making it too big to go through interior and exterior doors of the old Town Hall. The building, at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., will be put on the market.
In a nod to the town’s history, the Town Council wants it displayed in its future home, in the lobby of the Government Center, 1069 North U.S. 27. Driving it up the road to the new location apparently isn’t the problem.
The hurdle is getting the safe out of the old building, which Town Administrator Phil Williams said may have been built around the safe.
To illustrate the challenges, Williams used his smartphone to video the path the safe will have to take from the back room in the former Town Hall where the behemoth stands, through the building and out its front doors.
For instance, contractors may have to cut out a reception wall and window to make room for the safe as it is removed from the back room to the building’s lobby, Williams said.
The RFP also invites applicants to schedule a look at the building, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments may be scheduled by contacting Williams at 863-699-3747 or by email at lakeplacidinfo@gmail.com.
The safe’s destination, the entrance to the Town Government Center, is wide enough to handle the safe’s girth, Williams said.
The deadline to respond to the RFP is 2 p.m. July 26.
The second RFP, for a real estate agent to guide the Town Council through the sale of several Lake Placid town properties, closes on July 22.
Requirements: Perform market analysis for town properties; negotiate the purchase, sale and lease of all parcels; obtain executed purchase agreements and advise the town and its staff on the offers, claims, purchases, counteroffers and other brokerage issues connected to town properties.
Applicants must have a Florida Real Estate Broker License and be in good standing with the Florida Real Estate Commission. Applicants must have a minimum of 10 years’ relevant business experience.
The two RFPs, though seemingly unrelated, are linked to the town’s plan to build a new headquarters for the Lake Placid Police Department. The town has already received official assessments for three properties, which could be sold to raise money for a new police station or serve as the location for the new police station. The safe is one of the properties the town hopes to sell with the professional guidance of a real estate broker.
The three properties – 619 Hillcrest Ave., appraised at $130,600; the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., worth $473,000; and the present police station at 8 N. Oak Ave., worth $276,000 – are worth $879,600 combined, according to appraiser William K. Boyd Inc. of Sebring.