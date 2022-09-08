ADDITION Migration Libya Kidnapped Refugees

Migrants line up outside a facility operated by the United Nation’s refugee agency, UNHCR, in Tripoli, Libya on Sept. 6, 2022. It’s one of the few safe places for migrants in the war-torn country. For years, powerful militias and traffickers have taken advantage of the desperation of migrants fleeing war and poverty and trying to reach Europe from Libya’s shores.

 AP PHOTO

CAIRO (AP) — Cowering in a bare corner, the 15-year-old boy begs for mercy and holds up his arms, trying to fend off the rifle pointed at his face. "Where is the money? Where is the money?" the holder of the rifle barks, over and over.

The unseen man pulls the trigger. "Click-click-click!" The magazine is empty, it seems. The man wants to scare him, and it works. The boy flinches with each click.

