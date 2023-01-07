Mexico Violence

Men ride on a motorcycle past a burning truck on the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Mexican security forces have captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation outside Culiacan which has caused a wave of violence in the city.

 MARTIN URISTA/AP PHOTO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The sun wasn’t yet up in Culiacan when David Téllez and his family began making their way to the city’s airport for a return flight to Mexico City after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstructing their way.

Téllez turned to social media to find out what was going on and saw that Sinaloa’s state capital, a stronghold of the cartel by the same name, was filled with roadblocks and gunfire.

Recommended for you