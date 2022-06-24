Violent offender docket filling up fast

SEBRING — Defendants accused of murder and other violent acts had pretrial hearings Wednesday, indicating a crowded fall trial docket.
Virgil Lee West, who has been awaiting trial on first degree murder charges since 2015, has gone through nearly a dozen lawyers since his arrest. He has gone through a Stand Your Ground motion, which he lost, and a motion to limit his statements to police as they reviewed the crime scene with him.
“Discovery is ongoing, but there is still a lot for me to do. I already have one case set for Aug. 17, I would like to request that date,” said Daniel M. Hernandez, who just became West’s lawyer.
“No objection,” Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. “Family involved in this matter, I know Mr. Hernandez … is trying to take this to trial as soon as possible.”
Estrada set West’s next pretrial hearing for Aug. 17.
“I know Mr. West has been very anxious to conclude this case,” Estrada said.
Toreaun Ulykee Thompson, a convict who tracked down a former cellmate in Avon Park, asked his friend to meet up with him. That man was found shot in the face in an orange grove a few days later.
The victim, who survived, allegedly told deputies that he first met Thompson in jail where they, allegedly, had sexual relations.
Thompson contacted the victim on Sept. 11, 2021, after a long period of no contact and asked him to meet up again for sex. After making arrangements, reports said, the victim allegedly picked up Thompson in a car and they drove to the grove.
As the victim was preparing to perform a sexual act, he felt a burning sensation and did not remember anything until waking up in the orange grove. He also found that he was missing two phones and his wallet, reports said. Thompson was charged with attempted felony murder with a firearm with great bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, and other felonies.
On Wednesday, his lawyer, Jonathan Mills, asked Estrada for more time to prepare Thompson’s case.
“We have depositions throughout August, so I’m asking for a continuance,” Mills said. “We did have to reset a previous case due to my issues, but we’d like either August or September.”
Estrada scheduled an Aug. 20 pretrial hearing.
Another violent defendant, Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr., faces a second degree murder charge after a man was shot to death outside The Joint, a bar in Avon Park, in May 2020. It’s been two years since the murder, and his lawyers are still preparing his case.
Multiple witnesses pointed to Ford as the shooter who killed one man in gunplay that also injured two other men.
On Wednesday, Estrada sought to iron out an error in assigning defense lawyer for Ford. According to court records, defense lawyer Jennifer Powell was at first given permission to represent Ford before the Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel was offered the role. Estrada allowed Powell to withdraw and reverted Ford back to the Regional Counsel, but Powell may end up representing Ford anyway.
“We have depositions scheduled, we need to seek more information from the medical examiner, and other information but we do want to set this for trial,” Powell told Estrada.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Estrada he also wants to set a trial date. He noted that he has 40 trials coming his way.
“Unfortunately, it’s the way things are, trying to get all these cases done,” the judge said.
Estrada noted that the fall trial schedule is already filling.
“I may have to do a special trial week with everybody, I’m not kidding you,” he said. “We’re talking about the fall. I have judges who can step in and help.”