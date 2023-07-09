Virginia Henderson loved Avon Park. That fact didn’t change even when she moved from her beloved hometown six years ago.
The former city servant died July 4, 2023, in Columbus, Ga., at the age of 93.
Virginia graduated from Avon Park High School in 1947 alongside another former city official, the late Mack Flowers, who served as the city’s fire chief for several years.
Her 40-plus-year career with the City of Avon Park started in 1957 when Jim Turnbull hired her as a city bookkeeper. Prior to that, Virginia worked for Barnett Bank, which then became Avon Citrus Bank.
“She started with the city when every employee was hired by the city council,” said her daughter, Gini Beth Henderson.
Virginia worked under the late Malcolm Crews as a bookkeeper and upon his retirement, she applied for and was named to the position of city clerk.
Gini Beth recalls that Richard “Bo” Birt was the only other applicant to apply for the city clerk position, but when he found out Virginia had also applied for the position, he withdrew. “He said Mama deserved it. I really believe that the people in the city actually respected her and the job she did,” Gini Beth said.
Virginia witnessed the city manager form of government come into play for the city and would later become the city’s first female city manager, a role she held from 1992-94.
While serving the city, she saw City Hall remodeled and had an elevator installed; a new building constructed for the city’s police department, now a substation for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; a new fire department and a new water department built; runways extended and a new fixed base operations built at the city’s airport.
Even more than the city, Virginia loved serving her church, First Baptist Church of Avon Park. She was part of the church’s choir and often played the piano. Each year when the church presented its annual drama, “The Day He Wore My Crown,” Henderson played the part of Mary, Mother of Jesus.
Stanley Wells, who was not only Virginia’s friend, but also worked with her when he served as a member of the city’s airport board, said Henderson was very active in church and played the role of Mary each of the 20 years that the drama was presented.
Gini Beth said her mother’s faith was very important to her. She described her as a loving woman who liked to make people happy.
When Virginia retired from her work as a city servant, she started her second career as a successful realtor ... a job that Gini Beth said she absolutely loved.
“She was a people person and liked to meet new people,” Gini Beth said.
Sharmon Hill, real estate agent with CENTURY 21 Advanced All Service Realty, said Henderson worked with her at ERA Active Properties and stayed with her when it merged with CENTURY 21. “She was involved from the city’s position when we bought the building at the corner of Anoka and Main. When she left the city, she got her license and joined us,” Hill said, even to the point of becoming part owner when given the opportunity.”
Hill added, “Virginia was so good. She had so much knowledge of the city and how the city government worked, doing this job was easy for her. She loved people. She loved the city.”
Virginia also liked to paint china, and she loved her family, Gini Beth said. She explained Virginia was born and raised in Avon Park and Robert Henderson was born and raised in Wauchula, but it wasn’t until they both attended a Baptist church camp in North Carolina that they first met. The two were married until his death in 2010.
Six years ago, Virginia moved to Columbus, Ga., with Gini Beth. She left her beloved Avon Park only so she could be closer to her two nieces who live there. Along with Gini Beth, Virginia is also survived by her son, Sam, and two grandsons, Seth, who lives in Avon Park and Rob, who lives in Monroe, La.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, July 14, at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, with the graveside service following. Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.