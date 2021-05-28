SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s first virtual teacher career fair on Saturday provided some good candidates to fill many teaching positions for the 2021-22 school year.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said it went very well and they received positive feedback from the district administrators who participated.
“We had about 32 applicants from a lot of different places, some from out of state, some from in-state and some from the Philippines,” she said. “We had some excellent candidates. We are looking at picking up some and we still have administrators in conversation with others.”
It went so well the district is looking at potentially doing another virtual teacher career fair in June, Ball said.
With recent retirements, one of the more difficult positions to fill is guidance counselor, but the district is working steadily to get those positions filled as well, she said.
The live virtual event featured separate recruiting booths for elementary, middle and high school applicants. Each booth was hosted by three school administrators from that grade level to share information, answer questions, and explain the benefits in joining the School Board of Highlands County family.
Currently, the district is advertising for 15 elementary, 10 middle school and six high school teaching positions.
The district looks to hire about 150 teachers for the 2021-22 school year, which includes filling vacancies due to retirements and resignations, but there are additional new positions to fill with CARES Act funding. There are a number of educator positions to help students get back on track from the learning challenges caused by the pandemic