SEBRING — The Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson, an independent and assisted living community, will be having a virtual hardhat tour at noon today to offer a closeup view of its new four-story building.
Lakeshore Manor and the neighboring The Manor at Lake Jackson are owned and operated by Florida-based Mainstay Senior Living.
With a groundbreaking in September 2018, Lakeshore Manor will open for residents in mid- to late-summer, according to Manor Family Advisor Tina Thompson. It is licensed for 78 residents and will have independent and assisted living apartments.
The virtual tour will be a Facebook Live event with never seen before footage of the inside of Lakeshore Manor.
At noon today go to facebook.com/lakeshoremanoratlj/events.
The virtual tour will include The Manor at Lake Jackson Executive Director Michelle Dannels and from the Mainstay Senior Living Lakeland Service Center, Director of Sales and Marketing Dana Mercaldi and Digital & Social Media Specialist Elizabeth Garrard.
Thompson said, “We were hoping to open up the hardhat tour to the public and be able to have the community come in, but unfortunately with the COVID-19 we had to change our plans a little bit, but that is OK.”
There is still work being done to complete the building, which will have a theater room and billiard room, she said.
“The dining room and activity room will be facing Lake Jackson,” she said. “So as you are eating your meals or enjoying activities, you’ll be able to see the beautiful Lake Jackson.”
For more information, call Thompson at 863-443-0697.
Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson is at 2397 U.S. 27 South, Sebring