SEBRING — The Florida Sports Foundation (FSF) has awarded Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) close to $14,000 in grant funds for events occurring July-September 2022. This money will be used to support and reimburse TDC efforts to attract more sports tourism events to the area. The funds will help offset Visit Sebring grant funding awarded to three sporting events occurring during this time period: Youth Lacrosse Showcase (July 23-24), Motosurf Games (Aug. 20-21) and Fall Prep Lacrosse (Sept. 17-18).
As a member of FSF, Visit Sebring can apply for grant funding, during designated grant cycles, for sporting events that: 1) attract people from outside of Florida to our destination and 2) have secured grant funding from Visit Sebring. Since the beginning of this fiscal year in October 2021, Visit Sebring has already been awarded nearly $61,000 in grant funds from FSF for eight sports events. These three new awards bring our FSF grant funding up to nearly $75,000 for 11 sporting events.
“We are very happy with the support received from FSF to help Visit Sebring fund these sporting events,” said Casey Hartt, the TDC’s lead marketing consultant. “The FSF reimbursable grants will help replenish TDC’s event grant budget and allow the Council to consider grant funding for additional events in the future. Each new event we host means more visitors to the county and additional revenue for our local businesses.”
The Florida Sports Foundation’s Grant Programs were established in 1996 to assist communities and host organizations in attracting sports events to the state of Florida. The Foundation’s Board of Directors awards grants on a quarterly basis, and places emphasis on out-of-state economic impact, return on investment, community support and image value to the state. Events that will be considered for grant funding include amateur events, collegiate events, professional all-star games and championships, or other categories approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors.