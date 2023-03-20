SEBRING — When Visit Sebring hosted a meeting this month on accessible tourism, one stakeholder attended.
Tonya Kahn, co-owner of both Organically Local and Sweetwater Coffee Co. in downtown Sebring, has more than a commercial stake: She has a son and a brother who could benefit from more attention given to the needs of those less ambulatory.
“I have a long history with wheelchairs,” Kahn said.
One local place that she’s found accommodating is “Big John,” who runs airboat tours from Fred’s Fish Camp. She can lift her 19-year-old son Gunner, who has use of only one limb, into the boat.
“That’s a real attraction,” Kahn said.
She said that a grant-funded Hoyer lift would probably help that business a lot. The owner would probably be willing to get a five-point harness if he could take more people with handicaps.
Things to doKahn told representatives from Visit Sebring and VISIT Florida that most of the hotels, restaurants and basic attractions could do a lot to improve accessibility with relatively small changes.
Swimming pools, she said, say they are accessible, but don’t have a lift to lower people into the pool.
One local organization that came up in conversation was Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning (HHEAL), formerly Heartland Horses and Handicapped. Kahn suggested that the Avon Park-based organization, which provides therapy rides to physically, emotionally, or developmentally challenged people, could generate revenue by offering rides to the public.
Kahn has an adaptive saddle that she could rent out, or lend, for such rides. One challenge with adding a volunteer-based organization like HHEAL into local tourism is availability of volunteers and a new level of liability.
Just visiting a downtown area can be a challenge, even with sidewalks, Kahn said. Some are pitched steeply toward the road, forcing those with her in wheelchairs to ride at a tilt, or go out onto the street itself. Obstacles in the sidewalks themselves, such as trees and tables, also pose a problem.
Kahn said she has to make sure the outdoor tables at her shops don’t block the way.
Food/LodgingKahn said hotel rooms are roomy, but beds don’t have rails to prevent someone like her son from rolling off. The solution, she said, has been to build a “pillow fort” under the sheets.
Some hotel bathroom showers have built-in seats and rails, Kahn said. For those without seats, she usually packs a collapsible camp chair for Gunner.
Tanya Churchmuch with Much PR, contracted with the Highlands County Tourist Development Council, suggested that having staff ask “How can I make this stay easy for you?” might help. Kahn added that it helps when people talk to the person, not just the person helping them, at restaurants, as well as hotels.
Restaurants also need to rethink table heights for people in certain types of wheelchairs, as well as making a private area available to change an adult diaper.
ShoppingSome local stores have a Caroline’s Cart, a shopping cart built to carry a special-needs person and save the trouble of maneuvering a wheelchair and a traditional shopping cart at the same time.
The only problem, Kahn said, is having to go into the store to find it and, if alone, having to leave her son by himself in the car. It’s much easier if it’s always in one place and readily available, she said.
Would it help if a store employee could bring it out? According to Debbie Slade, executive director of Nu-HOPE with 42 years of experience with the agency, “Yes.” Employees can help in several ways.
She’s seen people who can’t walk, piloting motorized carts around a grocery or big box store, unable to get up or reach items high up on or left in the backs of shelves, with no one offering to help or even in earshot.
“It’s everybody’s job. I won’t walk away and let them do without,” Slade said. “You’re going to need help from somebody sometime in your life.”
Nu-HOPE, “Nu” for “nutrition” and “Hope” for giving hope and help to otherwise home-bound seniors, has a class for teenagers where they have to sit in the wheelchair and can’t get up and must depend on others.
It can help them become better at customer service and just showing kindness, which makes life easier for more then just visitors.
“It’s very eye-awakening for them,” Slade said. “Until you experience that, you can’t understand it.”