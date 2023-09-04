AI Visual Artists

Artist Kelly McKernan paints in their studio Aug. 15, in Nashville, Tenn. McKernan is an artist and one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit against artificial intelligence companies they allege have infringed on their copyright.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly McKernan’s acrylic and watercolor paintings are bold and vibrant, often featuring feminine figures rendered in bright greens, blues, pinks and purples. The style, in the artist’s words, is “surreal, ethereal … dealing with discomfort in the human journey.”

The word “human” has a special resonance for McKernan these days. Although it’s always been a challenge to eke out a living as a visual artist — and the pandemic made it worse — McKernan now sees an existential threat from a medium that’s decidedly not human: artificial intelligence.

Recommended for you