Voice concerns to council
Subject: Highlands Sun article dated June 9, 2022 “Council hosts lively discussion on burlesque show”
With respect to the subject article, I would like to voice my concern about the way the mayor addressed City Councilwoman (Terry) Mendel and reporting in the article that left out important facts.
First, I find it appalling that Mayor (John Shoop) reprimanded Councilwoman Mendel for bringing up a controversial subject involving a local business. Other council members expressed their points of view without attacking Councilwoman Mendel.
As it relates to the newspaper’s article about Councilwoman Mendel’s videotaping the event, you failed to report that Councilwoman Mendel stated the videotaping was at the end of the show during the photo op when other patrons were taking pictures and videotaping. In addition, it was reported that Councilwoman Mendel handed out flyers at the restaurant, which did not occur.
In summary, the mayor owes an apology for the way he reprimanded Councilwoman Mendel during the City Council meeting.
If community citizens have similar concerns, they should contact the Sebring City Council, 863-471-5100, or attend their meetings held twice a month to express their concerns.
Tom Mendel
Sebring