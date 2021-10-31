SEBRING — Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) in Florida is a free program that has been preparing young children for kindergarten for over 15 years.
While there was a dip in enrollment during the pandemic, more 4 and 5 year olds are now benefitting from getting an early start in their schooling.
Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland Executive Director Anne Bouhebent said the pandemic affected the VPK enrollment.
Currently Highlands County has 21 VPK providers with 409 currently enrolled children, while last year there were 262 children, a much lower number, due to the pandemic, according to Bouhebent.
Overall, in the Coalition’s four counties of Highlands, Hardee, DeSoto and Charlotte there are 67 VPK providers with 1,049 currently enrolled children.
When parents are ready to enroll a child in VPK, Bouhebent said they should definitely visit the program and take their child with them and take a look at any reports on the Department of Children and Family’s website.
VPK providers, except the school district, have been rated by a “readiness rate,” which measures how well a VPK provider prepares 4 year olds to be ready for kindergarten based upon the Florida Early Learning and Developmental Standards.
Bouhebent said the readiness rate piece will be changing as there is new legislature that looks at “child progress monitoring” and how children grow and develop that is not just a score based on the FLKRS (Florida Kindergarten Readiness Screener) for the readiness rate, rather, it is a real time look at how children are doing and how they are learning and growing through the VPK program, which will result in a rate for the provider.
“So there is change coming legislatively that is really exciting,” she said. “It is really based more on the actual service that the provider is giving for children. The other piece that will be really exciting will be a program assessment piece that will be added into our VPK program,”
Currently the school readiness providers have a “class assessment” that looks at the teacher/child interaction. Soon the VPK providers will also have a class assessment.
The School Readiness program offers financial assistance for child care with a sliding fee scale designed to help to low-income families become financially self-sufficient.
For parents, rather than focusing on a singe score, they should visit VPK programs with their children and talk to the teacher and talk to the director, Bouhebent said. The Early Learning Coalition has a checklist of questions for parents concerning VPK providers.
The School Board of Highlands County has operated a summer VPK program for many years.
In July 2019 the School Board approved providing a school-year VPK program, which started in the 2019-20 school year at Memorial, Sun ‘N Lake and Lake Country elementary schools.
Currently the district has VPK classes at Park, Sun N Lake, Memorial, Woodlawn, Fred Wild Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary and Lake Country elementary schools.
In the summer of 2021 the district had 49 students enrolled. For the fall of 2021-2022 the district has 146 students enrolled in VPK.
The district reports that most of the schools’ VPK classrooms fill up quickly with several having additional students interested on “waiting lists.”
District Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Carey Conner said, “The importance of early learning cannot be overstated. Exposing our young learners to the school setting and providing high quality instruction will set them up for success.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “I am excited about the opportunity to expand our VPK program, as the data supports the effectiveness of providing young students strong instruction and curriculum at an early age. As children enter kindergarten and progress thorough elementary school, the positive impact of early exposure to academics and to social interactions is evident. We are fortunate to have such strong programs and dedicated pre-K teachers in our district.”
A constitutional amendment passed by Florida’s voters in 2002 required a voluntary prekindergarten program, with no cost to parents, for all 4 year olds to prepare them for kindergarten and build the foundation for their educational success.
The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Education Program is a free pre-kindergarten program for 4 and 5 year-olds who reside in Florida. Participating children must be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1. Parents can enroll their child in a VPK program that year or wait until the following year when their child is 5.
Bouhebent said they do enroll young 5 year olds and if parents are thinking about that they should definitely contact the Early Learning Coalition office to make sure the child will be age-eligible in the following year.
Parents can choose one of two options: the school-year VPK program, which offers 540 instructional hours or summer VPK, which offers 300 instructional hours. Parents may choose a participating private child care or public school provider.