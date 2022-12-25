Archbold volunteers

Archbold volunteers at a volunteer appreciation event in 2019.

VENUS — Calling all volunteers! Archbold Biological Station will be hosting a volunteer open house on Dec. 29 from 2-4 p.m. The event will include a tour of the facilities, talks from guest speakers and discussion about the volunteer opportunities available. Volunteers have been an important part of Archbold’s culture for decades.

“Volunteers are essential for achieving Archbold’s goals in research, conservation, and education, but that isn’t all,” says Dustin Angell, program director of Education. “They are good-hearted people who add a sense of fellowship to our campus; a reminder that, when working together, community, nature, and science form a mighty team that supports people and the environment.”

