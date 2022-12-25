VENUS — Calling all volunteers! Archbold Biological Station will be hosting a volunteer open house on Dec. 29 from 2-4 p.m. The event will include a tour of the facilities, talks from guest speakers and discussion about the volunteer opportunities available. Volunteers have been an important part of Archbold’s culture for decades.
“Volunteers are essential for achieving Archbold’s goals in research, conservation, and education, but that isn’t all,” says Dustin Angell, program director of Education. “They are good-hearted people who add a sense of fellowship to our campus; a reminder that, when working together, community, nature, and science form a mighty team that supports people and the environment.”
Archbold has had a great number of volunteers over the years. In 2019 alone, 75 volunteers contributed nearly 4,500 hours to the organization. Volunteering was on a roll. Yet when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Archbold closed to the public, paused volunteer recruitment, and ran a much-reduced volunteer program.
Fortunately, Archbold will be reopening Thursdays through Sundays starting Jan. 5. The Station is, once again, seeking volunteers.
“People who volunteer at Archbold are very committed to the work Archbold does,” says Alice Oldford, volunteer coordinator assistant. “They’re very eager to get back in the game!”
Volunteers are needed for activities including greeting, landscaping, gardening and assisting with children’s field trips. Experience in science is not required. However, an attitude of lifelong learning is encouraged. Archbold’s volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and ages.
Attending the open house is not a commitment to volunteer. Angell said, “If you are new to Highlands County or have always been curious about Archbold Biological Station, this event is a great excuse to come down and check us out. We’ve been part of the community for over 80 years, so not only are we a science resource, but a great place to connect with local history, too.”
The open house will be held at the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center at Archbold Biological Station. Light refreshments will be provided. Those interested should RSVP to Alice Oldford at vol_coordinator@archbold-station.org.