The 2021 Highlander Awards Volunteer of the Year is Cindy Marshall, who literally delivers to help those in the community who are restarting and rebuilding their life after a hardship.
Ruth Keller said Marshall gives of her time and talents to help those in need.
“I first met Cindy when a victim of domestic violence in Highlands County needed an adult bed once she moved out of the shelter. The lady had given the bedroom and bed in her new dwelling to her children,” she wrote in her nomination form.
Keller explained that a neighbor works at a domestic violence shelter and when the women leave the shelter they have to start over ... often with nothing.
The neighbor would inform Keller of what was needed, such as a bed, a desk or a chair, and Keller would go to the Lorida Church of the Brethren to pick up the items and bring them to her home.
Marshall would come and take it wherever it needed to go, Keller said, “and she does that all the time.”
“One lady had beds for her children, but only had a settee for her to sleep in, which is not very comfortable,” Keller explained. “We got a bed for her and Cindy came and delivered it.”
Marshall helped again when a family had to start over because of the pandemic. They needed a bed for a 2-year-old. The family had lost everything, but were rebuilding a dwelling.
The guys from the church brought out a double bed and Marshall picked it up and delivered it along with clothes, sheets and a bedspread for the little girl, Keller said.
“Just things like that, and Cindy does all this on her own time and she goes wherever it is needed and she goes above and beyond,” Keller said. “She doesn’t charge anything, she just does this out of the goodness of her heart.”
Andrea Fennell with the Family Safehouse said when the safehouse clients relocated, Marshall would help get the furniture that they needed and bring it to them.
Hope Haven Transitional Housing Executive Director Leslie Behm said she has known Marshall for about 10 years.
If she ever needed something, Marshall was there whether it be food or clothing for the clients or any items for their home that they are moving into.
At Christmastime, Marshall wraps Christmas gifts for the kids.
“But, the biggest thing she does right now is, every month, she cooks meals for us that she can hand out and she does that all on her own in her home and we appreciate it,” Behm said. “It is a hot cooked meal and it is greatly appreciated and it just came out of the blue.
“We didn’t ask her; it was something she wanted to do. So I am greatly appreciative of that,” Behm said.
Of course, Marshall’s first passion is the consumers at Ridge Area Arc. She can be seen with her Special STARS athletes whenever sports are in action. She is also the advisor for the Aktion Club and an employee of Ridge Area Arc.