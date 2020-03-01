SEBRING — About 60 volunteers worked Saturday to prepare thousands of packages of a rice-based vitamin-fortified meal for hungry families in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
Matt and Nancy May, the founders of the non-profit charitable organization “A Heart Like His Foundaiton, Inc.,” relocated recently to Highlands County from Broward County.
“Today is sort of our grand opening,” Nancy said Saturday. “This is our big event introducing ourselves to the community and today’s goal is to pack 14,000 meals.”
The non-perishable meal the volunteers were packaging consists of rice and soy with spices, vitamins and black beans and its called their Latin Spice formula, she explained. After it is heat sealed, it has shelf life of at least three years.
“All you do is add boiling water and it cooks up and it’s to feed families in Highlands, Polk and Hardee counties,” she said.
“Feeding children locally and around the world,” is the mission of the A Heart Like His Foundation, Inc.
“We’ve been in existence since 2011, but we moved our operation from Broward County to Highlands County in just these past few months,” Nancy said. “My husband and I sponsor the building, the electrical and all the administrative expenses. The money that is donated actually goes into the ingredients.”
For more information or to make a donation go online to: www.AHeartLikeHisFoundation.org or connect on Facebook at: AHeartLikeHisFoundation. Phone: 941-793-2487.
The Foundation, which is part of the Kids Against Hunger effort, is located at 435 Lemon Ave, Sebring.
Kids Against Hunger is a trademark of Freedom Foods, a nationally recognized charitable organization with over 50 satellite locations throughout the United States and Canada. A Heart Like His Foundation has a satellite agreement and is recognized as the Kids Against Hunger-Highlands County satellite.
According to Kids Against Hunger, the meal ingredients are formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by an undernourished child’s body and mind.
The food is also acceptable to the broad diversity of ethnic tastes and religious differences around the world. The food offers all nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition, something that can’t be said about other typical food relief sources such as rice or beans alone.