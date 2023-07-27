Australia Beached Whales

In this image from a video, rescuers try to help whales stranded on Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Nearly 100 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in western Australia Tuesday, and about half had died by Wednesday morning, despite the efforts of wildlife experts and volunteers to save them.

 AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORP. via AP

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Volunteers worked frantically on a second day Wednesday to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died.

Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday on the beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth.

