TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would massively expand eligibility for school vouchers began moving forward Thursday in the Florida House, with the Republican sponsor touting it as a way to provide “customized” education and Democrats questioning its lack of income requirements.

The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee approved the bill (HB 1) in a 13-4 vote along almost-straight party lines, with Rep. Lisa Dunkley, D-Sunrise, the only Democrat who supported it. The bill, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, is a major priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, who called it a move toward “universal choice.”

