SEBRING — Last Wednesday, the Veteran Services Office held an Easter basket distribution event at its facility on George Boulevard in Sebring. Highlands County commissioners and VSO staff handed out baskets with fixings for a holiday dinner and all the trimmings as well as sweet goodies to about 50 local veterans and their families.
The baskets were donated by members of Camp Florida Resort and by an anonymous donor in the community. Thank you to Dana Orr with Rep. Kaylee Tuck’s office for also helping at Wednesday’s event. If you are a veteran, a family member of a veteran, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, please call 863-402-6623 so staff can help.