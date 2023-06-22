walk for hope

The Jream Foundation and deputies from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and NAACP at last year’s Walk for Hope in Sebring.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lace up those sneakers, wear orange and Walk for Hope Saturday. Walkers in the second annual event will meet at 9:15 a.m. at Aline McWhite Park at 240 E. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. The walk will commence at 10 a.m. and the end point is the MLK Sports Complex at 207 E. State St.

After the the walk, a free light lunch and beverages will be served. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies will talk about gun violence from their point of view. New this year, a youngster will talk briefly about gun violence and how it affects them.

