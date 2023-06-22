Lace up those sneakers, wear orange and Walk for Hope Saturday. Walkers in the second annual event will meet at 9:15 a.m. at Aline McWhite Park at 240 E. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. The walk will commence at 10 a.m. and the end point is the MLK Sports Complex at 207 E. State St.
After the the walk, a free light lunch and beverages will be served. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies will talk about gun violence from their point of view. New this year, a youngster will talk briefly about gun violence and how it affects them.
The Jream Foundation has teamed up with several community partners to raise awareness about how gun violence affects everyone in Highlands County. The COPS ADAPT unit, Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County and Southside Community Resource Center will participate in the walk.
“Walk for Hope is a simple demonstration of concerned citizens in Avon Park to let the community know that we stand against gun violence,” said Janice Rearick, interim CEO of the Boys & Girls Club.
It is a time for like-minded folks to come together, get to know one another and stand together. It’s neighbors looking out for one another, she said.
The walk is around two miles and done at a leisurely pace. Orange is the color of the gun violence prevention movement and is the reason organizers are asking guests to wear it. A memorial wall of pictures and names of victims will be displayed at the sports complex.
Jream Foundation Founder and CEO Raven Jefferson said gun violence doesn’t only affect the family of a shooting victim, it affects everyone.
Unfortunately, it’s a truth she knows better than most people. Jefferson’s father and 6-year-old nephew were killed because of gun violence in Miami. She moved to Avon Park to raise her children in relative safety. However, she found out Highlands County also has gun violence.
“Too many lives are shattered by gun violence,” Jefferson said. “Jream Foundation’s purpose is to empower people, rebuild communities and create the possibility for a better future.”
Last year’s event was held in Sebring and next year’s walk will be in Lake Placid, Jefferson said.
“This is a Highlands County issue,” she said.
For more information on Walk for Hope, call 863-443-5715.