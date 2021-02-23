AVON PARK — Walker Memorial Academy celebrated the renovation of its gymnasium Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony while also formally naming the facility after Gordon “Chip” Davis who served as the physical education teacher for 35 years.
Taking advantage of the downtime during the pandemic, the gym was closed for roof repairs, repainting, general repairs and new safety side padding.
Staff and students gathered in the gym first thing in the morning for the grand reopening and to recognize the staff and volunteers who were part of the renovation effort.
Walker Memorial Academy kindergarten teacher/Assistant Elementary Vice Principal Vanessa Kahler showed the plaque recognizing Davis’ contribution to the academy, which reads: “Gordon ‘Chip’ Davis Gymnasium, For 35 years of outstanding service, dedication and commitment to Adventist education at Walker Memorial Academy.”
Prior to the ceremonies, Kahler said the gym was dedicated to Davis a couple of years ago upon his retirement, but it was never officially recognized with a plaque.
The gym was shutdown for several months for the renovation work, which included some reroofing, painting, cleanup and new padding, she said.
Walker Memorial Academy (WMA) is a kindergarten through 12th grade Seventh-day Adventist school at 1525 W. Avon Blvd., Avon Park.