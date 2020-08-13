AVON PARK — Walker Memorial Academy recently welcomed its new principal who moved to the area from northern California.
Eric Stubbert was the principal of Ukiah Junior Academy for six years in Ukiah, California. Stubbert and his wife, Dawna, and their two sons relocated to Highlands County in July.
While Eric is readying the Seventh-Day Adventist academy in Avon Park for its first day of school on Aug. 24, Dawna is also preparing for her role as the new second-grade teacher at Walker where their two sons will be attending class.
Eric Stubbert said they were 2 1/2 hours north of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisico in an area with wineries, agriculture and redwood trees and one hour from the coast.
“The northern California coast is extremely different than the Florida coastline,” he noted.
Stubbert said he has family in Florida and his family lived in Georgia for a number of years so they are adjusting to the Florida climate “fairly well ... but it’s tough; we get outside in the morning and indoors in the afternoon.”
When Walker Academy’s previous principal, Jacqueline Colon-Diaz, who headed the school since 2015, transferred to a Seventh-Day Adventist school in the Orlando area, Stubbert applied for the position at Walker.
“It seemed like a good fit for our family so I reached out and interviewed through distance/teleconference and they offered the job and we accepted,” Stubbert said.
The Aug. 24 school start date is a two-week delay for additional time to prepare due to the COVID-19 situation to get all the safety measures and protocol in place, he said.
“We are offering primarily students in the classroom as the first option,” Stubbert said.
For families who are concerned about the health of their students, Walker has a distance learning option with students at home, but logging into the classes as they are being taught.
“We have protocol in place that if a student has to quarantine, we can easily transition them from the classroom to the distance learning model until they are free to come back to class,” Stubbert noted. “Our hope is that we will ride this out and get all of our students back on campus as quickly as we can, but we want to keep our students safe, also.”
Walker’s enrollment is around 225.
The final numbers are not in yet, but most of the families are choosing the in-class option. There will be some who will be staying home, Stubbert said.
“Walker has an amazing history in supporting Christian education, which is a big emphasis here at our school and I am just so thankful to be a part of that,” he said. “I have met so many great people who have dedicated time as teachers and staff and volunteers to keep this dream of Christian education alive and so that I am really excited about.”