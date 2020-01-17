SEBRING — For those with little ones that are ready to start Kindergarten, Walker Memorial Academy will have their “Kindergarten Roundup” on Wednesday, Feb. 19, starting at 6 p.m. Meet the teacher, tour the school and ask questions during the one-hour session.
Boys and girls must be 5 years old before Aug. 15 to enroll. To sign up, contact the school at 863-453-3131, ext. 201. The school is at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park. For financial assistance, visit StepUpForStudents.org.
Walker Memorial Academy will also play host to its 2020 Talent Show and Bake Auction at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The show and auction will be held inside the Walker Memorial Academy gym, 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park.
Admission will be taken at the door and concessions available during admission. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Walker Memorial Academy’s senior class of 2020.