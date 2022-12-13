Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street at the start of a busy week where central banks are likely to unload the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 rallied 1.4% Monday. On Wednesday, markets expect the Federal Reserve to announce a more modest increase to rates than it has been pushing through recently. Other central banks around the world are also expected to raise rates by half a percentage this week, including Europe’s. Higher rates slow the economy and risk causing a recession if they go too high, all while dragging down prices of investments.

That would follow four straight mega-hikes of 0.75 percentage points. Each was triple the Fed’s usual move, and they lifted the central bank’s key overnight rate to a range of 3.75% to 4% after starting the year at virtually zero.

