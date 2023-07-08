El Paso Shooting

Dean Reckard, brother of Margie Reckard, who died in the Walmart mass shooting, gets emotional while talking to the media about his sister at the end of the second day of the sentencing hearing.

 ANDRES LEIGHTON/

AP PHOTO

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A white gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in a Texas border city was sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life sentences but could still face more punishment, including the death penalty.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges in the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, making it one of the U.S. government’s largest hate crime cases.

