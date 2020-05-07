SEBRING — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Monday for cashing fraudulent checks on Charlene Gayle Walterman, 39, of Sebring, who was a current inmate within the Highlands County Jail on unrelated charges.
Between Nov. 8, 2018 and Nov. 21, 2018 Walterman provided the victim with three fraudulent checks of $698.78, $827.34 and $703.56 that she wished to cash. The checks appeared to be paychecks from two different businesses. When the victim tried to cash the first two checks the bank told them that the checks were not authentic. When Walterman attempted to cash the third check, the victim declined to accept it, according to reports.
When deputies made contact with Walterman, who was an active inmate at the Highlands County Jail, she told deputies that she did cash two checks for $698.78 and $827.34 at the victim’s business and that when she attempted to cash a third one the victim refused to accept it after the victim’s bank said that the checks were fraudulent, reports said.
Walterman told deputies that she had contacted the banks who issued the checks and was told that she shouldn’t have a problem cashing them. Deputies attempted to make contact with the businesses labeled on the checks and found one business to not exist and the other business was real but had no record of Walterman working there, reports said.
Walterman was charged with three counts of felony passing counterfeited instrument, three counts of felony grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and one count of felony fraud-swindle.