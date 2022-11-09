LAKE PLACID — Chuck Cassaro just opened the bicycle shop, Lake Placid Cyclery, at 205 N. Main Ave. Stop by to buy a bike, get your bicycle repaired, purchase biking accessories like a pump, a helmet, a light, tubes, tires or just about anything else you need to enjoy a day biking around town or throughout Florida..
While you are at the store you just might want to ask Cassaro for his autograph. He is a championship auto racer. He has placed first in seven amateur championships and two professional Trans-Am races. He was once named GGT rookie of the year. Search “Chuck Cassaro” on line and read about all about his racing accomplishments and see why he is a fan favorite. He currently races throughout the U.S. as part of IMSA (International Motor Sports Association.)
Cassaro moved to Lake Placid two years ago from Naples.
“I have always enjoyed bicycle riding and am a self taught mechanical engineer. I am retired and wanted to do something different and fill a need.”
He felt the town could use a full service a bicycle shop in Lake Placid and this week is having a soft opening. His only local competitor is Fredy’s Bikes on Highway 621. Fred does repair and has used bikes for sale as well but does not carry lines of new bicycles.
Lake Placid Cyclery handles the Sun line of bicycles just as the two bike shops do in Sebring. However, Cassaro didn’t want to compete with their main brands, so he is bringing other quality lines like Cannondale, GT and Pure Cycles to town.
When speaking of his ability to do fine bike repairs, based on his mechanical engineering ability, he said, “A friend once told me the secret to repair is to loosen before you tighten and that proved to be good advice for any repair work.”
Cassaro is adding new bikes daily, covering cycles for youth to seniors. He also accepts bike donations where he fixes them up and donates to people in need.
Full service there includes, offering brand new bikes of all types and sizes, selling refurbished used bikes, and offering a full line of accessories. He will also pick up, deliver and do mobile repair.
The shop is opened Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Visit the shop at LakePlacidCyclery.com. Or call at 863-633-0999.
Biking is a great way to stay in shape and get around town. The flat country and subdivision roadways in South Central Florida are perfect for older folks to cruise. There are also over 77 bike trails throughout Florida. They are detailed in the book, “Florida’s Paved Bike Trails.” So head over to Lake Placid Cyclery to find a bike perfect for you. Those trails await!