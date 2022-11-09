Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.