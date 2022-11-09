LAKE PLACID — Chuck Cassaro just opened the bicycle shop, Lake Placid Cyclery, at 205 N. Main Ave. Stop by to buy a bike, get your bicycle repaired, purchase biking accessories like a pump, a helmet, a light, tubes, tires or just about anything else you need to enjoy a day biking around town or throughout Florida..

While you are at the store you just might want to ask Cassaro for his autograph. He is a championship auto racer. He has placed first in seven amateur championships and two professional Trans-Am races. He was once named GGT rookie of the year. Search “Chuck Cassaro” on line and read about all about his racing accomplishments and see why he is a fan favorite. He currently races throughout the U.S. as part of IMSA (International Motor Sports Association.)

Recommended for you