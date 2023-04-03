Russia Ukraine Putin Court Quandary

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to open new pharmaceutical production facilities in the Kaliningrad Region, Mordovia and St Petersburg via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30. An international arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin raises the prospect of justice for the man whose country invaded Ukraine but complicates efforts to end that war in peace talks.

 KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin raises the prospect of the man whose country invaded Ukraine facing justice, but it complicates efforts to end that war in peace talks.

Both justice and peace appear to be only remote possibilities today, and the conflicting relationship between the two is a quandary at the heart of a March 17 decision by the International Criminal Court to seek the Russian leader’s arrest.

