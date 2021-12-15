AVON PARK— It was great weather and fine performances at Donaldson Park Monday evening for the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in the Park.
The vocal choirs and ensembles sang a variety of Christmas and holiday favorites and the Avon Park High School Grenadier Band, directed by Anthony Jones, topped it off with more joyful tunes.
The Dolphin Ensemble from Avon Elementary School was first on the performance schedule followed by the Memorial Elementary Music Makers.
Park Elementary School’s Park Panther Choir, directed by Amy Ferguson, performed third.
Ferguson said the Panther Choir is just shy of 50 members. Their five-song performance started with “Demos Gracias.”
Ferguson said of the lead song, “It’s all about being thankful.”
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said it is incredibly important to get back on track from where we were last year. “This is a perfect example of having the community come together to support these local choral groups from various age groups.
“The weather for the Avon Park Christmas Parade was great and it was great weather again for Christmas in the Park,” he said.