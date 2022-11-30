TALLAHASSEE — Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. The testimony came during the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that could last until Friday.

Warren, a Democrat, alleges in the lawsuit that DeSantis violated his First Amendment rights by removing him from office.

