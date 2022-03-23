SEBRING — The Sebring High School Wash Pin Players are back on stage and in session with a whimsical family-friendly courtroom tale.
A cast of eight students, along with two student techs, directed by Kaerdi Arthur McGovern present “Fairy Tale Courtroom” Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Smith Center at Sebring High School.
The cost is free, but donations will be greatly appreciated.
The pandemic shutdown the Wash Pin Players from performing for the past two years, but the students have been working extra hard to return with an enjoyable show for all.
Senior Class President Heather Stewart said the play is children’s commedia with the storyline of putting fairy tale characters on trial for their crimes. The audience gets to decide if they are guilty or innocent.
In the first of two acts, the “Big Bad Wolf” is on trial and in the second act, the “Wicked Witch” is on trial.
SHS dramatic arts teacher McGovern said it is good for all ages because the language is at a high level, but it is slapstick comedy.
Those with a college degree will find it funny because there are nuances throughout the show. The little kids will have a great time because it’s colorful with characters they will recognize, she said.
Along with the evening performances for the general public, the play will be performed today for about 100 third graders from Lake Country Elementary School and Thursday for about 100 first graders from Cracker Trail Elementary School. The evening shows are open to the public.
The elementary students are encouraged to write a critique about what they liked or disliked about the show and draw a picture related to the show.
Stewart plays the Granny in Act I and the Defense Attorney Spider in Act II.
McGovern noted the students in the show are from her acting classes, which includes Acting I through Honors IV. Students need a B grade or higher in the acting classes and a C grade or higher in all their other classes to participate.
“We put in over 100 hours of rehearsal in the last month,” she said. They gave up 40 hours during their spring break to prepare for the show.
They earn community service hours for this because the students are inviting everyone to the show without a charge, McGovern said.
The other cast members are: senior Elijah Torres, junior Ralee Barnett, sophomores Ty Johnston and Anabelle Schoen and freshmen Zeth O’Neal, Chloe Orrell and Rossalyn Schooley.
The eight cast members play 18 different parts in the play.
Freshmen Jaycen Barrera and Joseph Lopez provide technical assistance with sound and spotlight, respectively.
“Fairy Tale Courtroom” was written by Dana Proulx and published by Concord Theatricals.