SEBRING — A ribbon-cutting event brought the mayor to Washington Heights and tears to family members Saturday.
A memorial dedicated to Sebring’s military veterans — especially those who grew up in this corner of the city — now sits on a shaded knoll overlooking the town. The shaded brick-and-concrete plaza was built by veterans and community members who pitched in labor, sandwiches and financial support.
The flags representing the armed services, a statue of an infantry soldier, and a bench dedicated to a Sebring World War II veteran who died in July make up a simple and moving salute to local sons and daughters who serve their city and nation.
“This was a lot that had some junk on it, and we wanted to have a monument,” said Ada McGowan, who helped obtain the land from the city.
“We went to the city and they gave it to us,” she said. “We got a group together, along with veterans and donations; it took from March until now to finish it.”
The names of veterans from Washington Heights are engraved on some of the bricks, and more bricks are available for those who want to add names to the memorial, McGowan said.
“Several veterans from Washington Heights are on the bricks, but they are for any and all veterans in the city, the county, and elsewhere,” McGowan said.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop was on hand to cut the red ribbon, the first of the red, white and blue ribbons.
He thanked the veterans on hand for protecting the nation and for their dedication to the community.
Gary Welch, Duval Welch, and other local veterans put their backs into clearing the lot, mixing the concrete, building the form for the cement walkway and for laying the bricks that make up the vertical portion of the memorial.
“I was a combat medic,” Gary Welch told the Highlands News-Sun. “I was stationed in Germany, at the military hospital where injured soldiers were evacuated from Vietnam.” He helped stabilize soldiers by performing triage, doing stitches, prepping surgical equipment and helping stabilize soldiers for transport to Walter Reed Hospital in the U.S.”
Once home, he worked as a medic at Avon Park Correctional Institution for many years.
His brother, Duval, served in Vietnam and on Saturday, stood ramrod straight and led other veterans in a sharp salute to the fallen.
John Folston, a Sebring World War II veteran, would sit under a nearby tree to watch the Welch brothers and others build the memorial. The 97-year-old would occasionally pick up a shovel and join in. He died in July before he could see it finished.
Unknown to Folston’s grandchildren, the community also installed a memorial bench and plaque (“The original G.O.A.T.”) where their grandfather watched the veterans build the memorial. They sat on the bench after the ceremony and talked about their veteran grandfather who knew the memorial was being built for him, too.
“He was a good man, an honorable man,” said Deidi Thomas, Folston’s granddaughter. “I miss him. He was wonderful.”
Her brother, Leon Thomas Jr., felt moved by the bench memorializing his family member.
“My grandfather was a pillar of our community, a pillar to our family, an honorary guy,” he said. “He served in both the Army and the Navy in World War II. Most people are honored after they’re gone. He was honored while he was still alive. We’re very honored by the community’s showing of respect and love.”
And now, the city has another place to visit and meditate on how others give some and some give all.