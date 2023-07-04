Anyone who’s lived through a Florida summer knows about heat waves.
Those who haven’t, or have become complacent, might want to pay closer attention as outdoor activities — grilling, playing/socializing with family or yard work — could turn deadly in this most recent heat wave.
Why so hot?The Weather Channel reported as early as May that Earth’s average surface temperature has already risen about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century. Scientists point to greenhouse gas emissions from industry and transportation that trap heat in Earth’s atmosphere.
The gasses fuel more extreme weather, The Weather Channel states.
“Most of the warming occurred in the past 40 years, with the seven most recent years being the warmest,” notes NASA. “The years 2016 and 2020 are tied for the warmest year on record.”
Overnight temperatures have also been a factor, said weather.com meteorologist Kait Parker. “These warmer nighttime temperatures are a large contributor to the increase in extreme heat waves.”
How hot is it?Extreme heat waves, like the one currently stretching across North America from the Great Basin to the Gulf of Mexico and from Mexico itself into the upper Midwest, have temperatures 3-5 degrees F higher than the rest of the U.S., according to a study by Michael Wehner of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
NASA rated 2022 as the fifth hottest year on record, and Reuters reported in April that the world could see a new high average temperature this year or in 2024.
Heat waves in major U.S. cities have increased from an average of two per year in the 1960s to six a year in the 2010s and 2020s, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
How’s it feel?The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, factors in humidity and actual air temperature to gauge the full effect on the body. When the index tops 100 degrees F or more, that’s dangerous.
Humans cool off when sweat evaporates from the body, but when the heat index is high and the air is humid, sweat can’t evaporate. People feel hotter and can get sick or even die.
Air-conditioning keeps people safe, but it’s costly. About 20% of U.S. households in 2020 had to reduce or forgo food or medication to pay utility bills, according to an annual Residential Energy Consumption Survey from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
More than 5% couldn’t afford to run air-conditioning at all.
What to do?Ready.gov, FloridaDisaster.org (the Florida Division of Emergency Management) and RedCross.org all have advice on help keeping cool.
First, stay indoors if you can, the American Red Cross advises. Cover windows with drapes and/or shades, weather-strip doors and windows and use reflective-covered window shades to reflect heat back outside.
Stay hydrated, the Red Cross states, with water — three quarts or liters per day, approximately 96 ounces. Avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. Eating regular meals or snacks throughout the day, along with adequate water, should be enough to maintain electrolytes, the Red Cross states.
If you take medications, you may need to drink more water. Check with your doctor.
Know the signsIf you sweat heavily or have pain and spasms, those are heat cramps. Stop all physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink and wait for the cramps to go away.
If you have heavy sweating, but also a fast, weak pulse and cold, pale and clammy skin, as well as nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, weakness/tiredness, dizziness, headache and brief fainting (passing out), that’s heat exhaustion.
Move immediately to a cool place, loosen your clothes and put cool, wet cloths on your body. Use misting and fanning to help and/or take a cool bath. You may also sip water.
Get medical help if symptoms get worse.
A body temperature of 104 degrees F or higher with hot, red, dry or damp skin, and a fast strong pulse is heat stroke. The patient can also have headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness.
Call 911 right away; move that person to a cooler place; use a cool or cold bath, misting, fanning or cool cloths to cool them off.
However, do not give that person anything to drink as they may not be able to handle it.