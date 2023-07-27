Hot Ocean Record

This combination of images provided by NOAA and University of Miami shows experimentally outplanted corals on January 2023, left, and the same coral on July 2023, after suffering from bleaching near Miami. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death.

 Allyson DeMerlis, Michael Studivan/NOAA and the University of Miami via AP

The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees two days in a row. And meteorologists say that could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured, although there are some issues with the reading.

Just 26 miles away, scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — devastating coral bleaching and even some death in what had been one of the Florida Keys’ most resilient reefs. Climate change has been setting temperature records across the globe this month.

