Severe Weather Appalachia

A camper with an American flag attached is seen under water as Jackie Johnson rids by in a boat in Carr Creek Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hazard, Ky.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/AP PHOTO

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region.

In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a top priority, along with cleaning supplies.

