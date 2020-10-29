SEBRING — The Southwest Florida Water Management District is seeking to dismiss a count against it in a negligence lawsuit filed by a woman who was injured when she fell at the Veterans Beach boat dock.
The original court complaint, filed on Aug. 14, 2019, cited the Highlands County Board of County Commission with negligence related to the injuries suffered by Danielle Bailey.
An amended complaint filed Sept. 11, 2019 states that the City of Sebring was responsible for maintaining the Veterans Beach boat launching area and boat dock at or near 4261 Lakeview Drive.
The complaint states that on Aug. 6, 2018, Bailey was using the boat launch area when she slipped and fell on a substance, believed to be algae growth on the boat dock, and sustained injuries.
Morgan & Morgan attorney Adam Kemp is representing Bailey.
On Aug. 20, 2020 Kemp filed a second amended complaint, in which Count II states, the Water Management District negligently failed to properly maintain the water levels of Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson to prevent overflow of water from submerging the boat dock at Veterans Beach.
The second amended complaint also stated the Water Management District failed to maintain or adequately maintain the boat dock area in and around the boat launch area at Veterans Beach.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s motion to dismiss Count II states that only one of the 18 flood protection structures in the district is located in Highlands County and it is the G-90 structure located in the Town of Lake Placid on Jack Creek at Peachtree Drive, which regulates the surface water elevation of Lake June-in-Winter.
The water district does not own or manage any flood protection structures on Lake Jackson or Little Lake Jackson or anywhere else in Highlands County, the motion to dismiss states. The district does not own or maintain Lake Jackson or Little Lake Jackson or any land around them and does not own or maintain the city of Sebring’s Veterans Beach property.
Under no theory of negligence could the water district be liable for negligence for failure to maintain or control a lake it did not own, the motion to dismiss states.
The case is in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
There has been no court action since the water district’s motion to dismiss was filed on Oct. 14.