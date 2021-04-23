SEBRING — The Southwest Florida Water Management District has offered a settlement to a woman who was injured when she fell in 2018 at the Veterans Beach boat launching area.
A mediation conference was scheduled for May 27 via video conference before mediator Jerry Hill.
The Water District offered a proposal recently for a settlement in the case to Morgan & Morgan attorney Adam Kemp, who is representing the woman. The details of the proposal are not part of the record of the offer filed with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
As yet, there has been no response to the settlement offer from the plaintiff.
The original court complaint, filed on Aug. 14, 2019, cited the Highlands County Board of County Commission with negligence related to the injuries suffered by Danielle Bailey.
An amended complaint filed Sept. 11, 2019 states that the City of Sebring was responsible for maintaining the Veterans Beach boat launching area and boat dock at or near 4261 Lakeview Drive.
The complaint states that on Aug. 6, 2018, Bailey was using the boat launch area when she slipped and fell on a substance, believed to be algae growth on the boat dock, and sustained injuries.
On Aug. 20, 2020 a second amended complaint was filed, in which Count II states, the Water Management District negligently failed to properly maintain the water levels of Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson to prevent overflow of water from submerging the boat dock at Veterans Beach.
The second amended complaint also stated the Water Management District failed to maintain or adequately maintain the boat dock area in and around the boat launch area at Veterans Beach.
In October, the Water District filed a motion to dismiss a count against it in the lawsuit filed in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
Under no theory of negligence could the Water District be liable for negligence for failure to maintain or control a lake it did not own, the motion to dismiss stated. But, the court did not uphold the motion to dismiss.