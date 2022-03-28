SEBRING — The Southwest Florida Water Management District has prevailed in a lawsuit filed against it and the City of Sebring related to a woman slipping on the boat dock at Veterans Beach.
The lawsuit was filed by a woman who was injured when she fell in 2018 at the boat dock. The incident occurred prior to the replacement and upgrading of the boat dock and launching area.
The final judgment in favor of the water district states that the water district’s motion for final summary judgment was unopposed with Danielle Bailey agreeing to waiving the opportunity to be heard.
Bailey’s claims for negligence against the water district fail as a matter of law, according to the judgment from Judge Angela Cowden. Each party will pay for its own fees and costs.
The original court complaint, filed on Aug. 14, 2019, cited the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners with negligence related to the injuries suffered by Bailey.
An amended complaint filed Sept. 11, 2019 states that the City of Sebring was responsible for maintaining the Veterans Beach boat launching area and boat dock at or near 4261 Lakeview Drive.
The complaint states that on Aug. 6, 2018, Bailey was using the boat launch area when she slipped and fell on a substance, believed to be algae growth on the boat dock, and sustained injuries.
Morgan & Morgan attorney Robert Santa Lucia has been representing Bailey.
On Aug. 20, 2020 a second amended complaint was filed, in which Count II stated, the Water Management District negligently failed to properly maintain the water levels of Lake Jackson and Little Lake Jackson to prevent overflow of water from submerging the boat dock at Veterans Beach.
The second amended complaint also stated the Water Management District failed to maintain or adequately maintain the boat dock area in and around the boat launch area at Veterans Beach.
The water district offered a proposal in April 2021 for a settlement in the case, but there was no response from the plaintiff.
Mediator Jerry Hill reported the parties were at an impasse after a mediation session on May 27, 2021.
The City of Sebring filed a motion for final summary judgment in November, which stated the City did not have knowledge of the condition and, even if it did, the condition was beyond the City’s control and cannot form the basis for a negligence claim.
A virtual courtroom hearing is scheduled for May 31, 2022 on Sebring’s motion for final summary judgment.
The water district has been represented by Winter Park attorney Robert Gavin Mackinnon.
The City of Sebring is represented by the Fort Myers law firm Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.