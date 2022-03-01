SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency will discuss the waterfront redevelopment project budget with the City Council today and seek approval for the budget.
The CRA commissioned the design firm Kimley-Horn to create a concept for the city’s waterfront property on Lake Jackson. The final plan was recently approve by the CRA and City Council.
The design includes a large event lawn and volleyball area and retains both the Weigle House and Clovelly House. The Jack Stroup Civic Center would be demolished to make space for the new design for the property.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said Monday the CRA and Kimley-Horn are working on the budget numbers. They are trying to get it broken out in a phased project so it is not $20 million or more, he said.
“At the end of the day, it is probably going to be somewhere between $8 (million) and $12 (million), but it is going to have to get phased,” Leidel said. “We are wanting to be able to show the council what those phased costs are going to look like and we are still working on it right now.”
At today’s City Council meeting they will be presenting some numbers to the council and trying to get a maximum budget amount approved.
What would be the first phase?
“There is an above-ground first phase and a below-ground first phase,” Leidel said. “We are going to have to address the infrastructure of the project, but it will include the demolition of the buildings that are going to be removed. It will include sodding of the lawn. Some of the things like splashpads and things like that might be in the second phase or second-stage project we would take on.
“Part of it is to allow us time to apply for grants and try to get the most of that and maximize those dollars,” he said.
If the demolition of the Jack Stroup Civic Center is in the first phase, is there a plan for another civic center?
Leidel responded, “That is up to the City Council.
“We view this as a single project that we are going into to redesign the waterfront to make it more user friendly and enjoyable for the people around here. The City Council has to make a decision on what they are going to do about a city civic center.”
The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.