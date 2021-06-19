SEBRING — The Jack Stroup Civic Center was close to capacity with citizens Thursday evening who expressed their opinions on two proposed designs for the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront property.
At the joint meeting of the City Council and Community Redevelopment Agency Board, the design firm Kimley-Horn provided details about their two concepts/proposals for the waterfront. The proposals were based on input from stakeholder meetings, a public meeting in March and online input.
While some would like little or no change at the waterfront, most were receptive to redeveloping the area. There were concerns about parking, the Civic Center not being in the plans and the fate of the historic Weigle House (Yellow House) and Clovelly House (Green House). Also, there were concerns about funding for the waterfront project and the maintenance costs.
A preliminary plan for a new location for the Civic Center, Sebring Historical Society and Highlands Art League was revealed at the meeting. (See story in Sunday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun for details).
Councilman Charlie Lowrance said if you don’t change it, it will be the same result. He liked Plan 2 better with its bigger event lawn.
Mayor John Shoop said the current state of the waterfront is “deplorable.”
“We have to do something,” he said.
Shoop favored a combination of both proposals with the larger beach in Concept 2 and take the top 25% of Concept 1 with the original pier.
Councilman Tom Dettman said the big question is parking as many people his age don’t want to park across the street (and have to cross Lakeview Drive).
He was concerned about the boat dock at the bottom of Concept 1 and the safety issue of having powered boats close to a swimming area. Many subsequent speakers noted the same concern.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he didn’t like either concept, which prompted applause from the audience. He would like a bigger beach, but wouldn’t want to change the pier.
Councilman Mark Stewart said without a doubt this area is underutilized and at times it is not safe because at times no one can see what is going on back there.
“I feel both of these plans are innovative; there are good points to all of them,” he said.
He also expressed concerns about parking.
There is a difference in opinions by age groups with this whole thing, Stewart said. “The young people want this and some of the old people, and I am one of them, are not so receptive to change.
“But, we need to think about all of Sebring and a lot of the older people here ... you’re going to be dead in 20 years, they’re not [referring to the younger people]. So we need to think about the future, right?”
Stewart’s comments prompted a chuckle from the audience, but also some chatter as he continued to speak, prompting hits of the gavel hits to quiet the audience.
Council President Curt Ivy said he liked the expanded beach in Concept 2.
The CRA Board members favored Concept 2 with the large event lawn and expanded beach.
About two dozen people spoke during the public comment part of the meeting with each person having a three-minute time limit to speak.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre Vice President Tom Staik said he was concerned about parking and the coordination of events. When a large event is held at the waterfront, it affects the available parking for theater events.
Former CRA executive director Pete Pollard said stormwater from Center Avenue and across Lakeview Drive will be an issue.
“Parking is going to be the biggest problem you have with this,” he said.
Downtown business owner and Heartland Triathlon organizer Dan Andrews said, “This waterfront project isn’t the last step, rather the first step in a complete redevelopment of downtown Sebring.”
He said while Concept 1 has eye appeal, Concept 2 is more in line of what he envisions for the community’s waterfront.
Andrews said he studied and went to various waterfront projects in the state and found how those waterfront parks stimulated and spawned their community’s redevelopment.
He concluded with a quote, “Just because something is old does not necessarily make it valuable or historical, sometimes it is just old.”
Sebring businessman Jeff Carlson said this plan provides the opportunity to remake all of downtown Sebring.
“I am excited to see something happening that will bring more people and open up the waterfront,” Carlson said. “If I had my way, everything from Highlands Lakeside Theater all the way across here, level it all, rebuild it, reshape it, reimagine it.
“Make this town something that people are proud of and people want to come. Parking is plentiful all over this area. There are all kinds of parking lots up there. The last thing we need on our lakefront is 100 parking spaces,” he said in conclusion, which prompted applause and a couple of boos.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said Friday that Kimley Horn put together the information gathered at the meeting from the public, council and the CRA Board to create a conceptual design. The design firm will take the favored aspects from each of the two concepts to create another design.
There will be another public meeting to see if the new design is closer to meeting the consensus of opinions for the waterfront, he said. Once a consensus is reached for the concept, it would go before the City Council for approval to allow the process to begin. That would probably be around September.
At the start of Thursday’s meeting, Leidel said as a reminder, “This is a process; there are no plans that currently exist; the issues that are raised can be addressed; we will address them as they come and make changes as needed. The CRA did not want to begin this project or create something without including everyone.”
In 2004 the CRA Master Plan made reference to the waterfront district. A plan developed in 1991 focused on the redevelopment of the triangular area from Circle Park and expanding out to the lakefront. The plan called for residential infill with high density lakefront condominium towers, a refurbished waterfront park with a new band shell, a possible hotel, expanded retail along Center Avenue, and a marina with about 120 wet slips.
That plan is 30 years old, Leidel said. It needs to be addressed and acted on.
Citizens used to have access to Lake Jackson from U.S. 27, but with the expansion of the highway, the beach access to the lake was lost, he said. Lake Jackson is the reason Sebring is located where it is today. Citizens should have access to Lake Jackson.
The waterfront property is prime real estate and an asset to the community, however it is underutilized and in disrepair.