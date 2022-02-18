SEBRING — Amid numerous concerns expressed by the public and council members, the City Council approved the waterfront design for the city-owned property on Lake Jackson.
The Community Redevelopment Agency hired the design firm Kimley-Horn to create a design for the redevelopment of the City Pier Beach area and the property where the Jack Stroup Civic Center is located.
The council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the design with Councilman Lenard Carlisle voting against it.
Kimley-Horn landscape architect and urban designer James Pankonin presented the plan with a slide show, followed by public comments. Carlisle said one of the things he was concerned about was there were no young people in attendance at the meeting talking to the council about the future.
“There are just a lot of concerns,” he said. “It is a very hard thing, I would say, for me to vote on. I hear the people, but I still wish there were young people here.”
The design includes a large event lawn and volleyball area and retains both the Weigle House and Clovelly House.
Pankonin said the design has 66 parking spaces on the park site, plus there are 140 spaces across the street.
The overall cost estimate range is $11.1 million to $17.5 million.
Councilman Mark Stewart said he liked the design.
“I don’t see a lot that I would change,” he said. “My biggest concern is the cost.
“I would have liked to have seen something in the pricing structure to compensate for the civic center, because it seems to me that would be a very necessary component if we are going to be tearing it down.”
With everything in the cost estimate totaling $26 million, “That scares the tar out of me and I am concerned how we are going to pay for that,” Stewart said. “I want this to happen, but I want to make sure the CRA is not handicapping themselves for other projects in the future by spending a lot of their money on one project.”
Council Pro-tempore Tom Dettman said a target cost needs to be established for the project. It will have to be done in phases and be well coordinated.
Dettman said his main concern continues that there is no plan for replacing the city’s civic center.
The design does not include the Jack Stroup Civic Center, so it will face demolition. Dettman said when, who or how a civic center will be available for the citizens of this community still needs to be established.
“I just can’t imagine the City of Sebring without a civic center and it is not in this plan,” Dettman said.
Councilman Roland Bishop also liked the plan.
“I am excited to have somewhere to take my kids,” he said.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said the entire project would cover eight acres and rounding it off to $1 million an acre would bring the cost down to $8 million.
Citizen concerns included the cost of the project, lack of convenient parking for the Highlands Lakeside Theatre, the removal of the civic center, the current stormwater drainage issues, a lack of shade and the outfitters or other uses in the historic houses, which are currently occupied by the Sebring Historical Society.
Jeff Stanley introduced himself as the outfitter.
He has been wondering why everybody leaves this community on the weekend to go find fun with their kids, Stanley said.
“Let’s look toward the future,” he said.
Stanley commended the council for thinking for the future and the CRA for thinking boldly.
“You may not like change, but change is going to happen,” Stanley said. “This could put you on the map here in Florida or do you want to remain the sleepy town that is known for the oldest people in the United States and I am one of you, but my activities and my events are geared toward you and your grandkids and it is going to get the riffraff out of the park and improve the community drastically.”
Council candidate and Sebring Historical Society Board Member Terry Mendel said the waterfront plan is a great idea, but it is ill advised.
“It is way too expensive,” she said. “I think we could make improvements on the waterfront area without doing all these drastic changes.”
It seems like the little heart of Sebring is down at the waterfront with the Sebring Historical Society, an amazing theater, Highlands Art League, the library and civic center so there is a lot going on down there and this would radically change it at an astronomical cost with construction prices going up.
Before council’s approval of the plan, CRA Chairman David Leidel said council would be approving the project to go forward and the CRA will bring back the budget.