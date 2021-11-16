SEBRING — A joint Sebring CRA and City Council workshop is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 14, at the Jack Stoup Civic Center to discuss the Waterfront District Project design.
Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel noted the workshop will be a public input meeting.
He said it wouldn’t be the final revision to the design, but it will be as close as it will get before the design firm Kimley-Horn does its final tweaking and brings it back to City Council for approval.
Highlands News-Sun asked if Kimley-Horn has submitted its revised design for the waterfront.
Leidel said, “No, we have not seen a picture or any of that.”
A previously scheduled (Nov. 4) joint meeting of the CRA and the City Council was canceled as the CRA was still in negotiations on the future use of the two waterfront/historic homes – the Weigle House (yellow house) at 1989 Lakeview Drive and the Clovelly House (green house) at 1971 Lakeview Drive.
The City of Sebring received proposal responses, for the use of the city-owned properties, from the Sebring Historical Society and Jeff and Lilly Stanley of the proposed Sebring Adventure Center (watercraft/water sporting-related rentals).
A formal decision on the historic home properties has yet to be made by the City Council.
The CRA and city seek a plan to better utilize the prime Lake Jackson waterfront property for public use.
At a joint CRA and council meeting in June, Kimley-Horn unveiled two design concepts for the waterfront. Neither plan in their entirety was a clear cut favorite, as most city officials favored a blending of elements from both plans. The Jack Stroup Civic Center would be demolished to make way for a clean slate for a new design and the historic homes seemed to be in jeopardy.
Some of the public were receptive to the proposed changes, but some preferred little change and did not want a concept that affected the civic center or historic homes.