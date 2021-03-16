SEBRING — While a design firm is developing a waterfront plan for the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, some believe the plan could be calling for major changes at the City of Sebring owned properties.
Bobby Lee of the Sebring Historical Society stated in a letter to friends of the society that, “the existence of the Sebring Historical Society as we know it is in peril.
“Sebring’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is in the process of preparing a plan to build a waterfront park at the City Pier area. There has been mention of demolishing the library, the Jack Stroup Civic Center, the Highlands Museum of the Arts, home to the Art League, and the historic houses we recently leased from the city and now us as our museum to make room for the waterpark,” Lee wrote.
Lee had encouraged attendance at last Thursday’s public meeting where members of the design firm Kimley Horn sought input from the public.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said there seems to be a breakdown in the understanding of the waterfront design project.
“No matter how many times we explain this to people, they are just not hearing it,” he said. “There is no plan.”
Within the CRA’s master plan, one of the areas the CRA should address is the waterfront area, Leidel said. Many of those buildings were built by the city, not by residents, and they have been added to over the years. When the CRA came into existence, the plan designer said the area is under utilized, he explained.
“It is a beautiful waterfront area where a city would not typically construct buildings and parking lots,” he said. After bringing in a design firm, the fist part to creating a waterfront plan is public engagement.
“Is the property being used to its best and highest use? You can move everything except for the lake down there,” Leidel said.
He said there are other conversations going on about some of the facilities at the waterfront. “Some of these folks who are up in arms are aware of that, but they are trying to use this to their advantage to try to get people to feel like there is an organization that wants to wreak havoc and wreck the downtown area, which is the exact opposite,” he said.
“If there are ways to make that lake more enjoyable and to make that public asset more enjoyable to more people, then I think it is the duty of the city to go ahead and take a look at that.”
Responding to an email from a concerned citizen, CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, “This is a community project taking place in a public area and the purpose of this design process is to take community input and create a design that addresses the community’s desires – not just the stakeholders that are currently located in that area.”
Leidel said the survey will continue to be online through March 25 so there is plenty of time for people to participate and get their comments in. Letters and email to the CRA will be forwarded to the design firm, which will create a conceptual design unless everybody says they want it left alone.
Leidel doesn’t expect that to be the case, so the design firm will tally up the information and put together a preliminary design. The public will have more opportunities for input and then the City Council will vote on the the plan. Then the CRA would begin the process of implementation.