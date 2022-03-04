SEBRING — Parking continues to be a concern by members of the public as the Community Redevelopment Agency’s plan moves forward to redevelop the city’s waterfront property/City Pier Beach area on Lake Jackson.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Terry Mendel, from the Sebring Historical Society, asked about the parking, noting it was stated that all the parking up to the back of the library would be removed.
“Where is the little theater parking going to be and how are the Historical Society people going to be able to get to our archives?” Mendel asked.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel noted the waterfront plan has been approved already, which includes removing the parking behind the library and creating the pavilion area up at the top. The parking lot across the front from the library to the end of the last historic house would remain.
They are also working on the parking lot on the other side of the library in front of the Highlands Lakeside Theatre, he said. There have been conversations with administration there and they are still trying to fit in the driveway drop-off that is part of the plan to be incorporated as well.
They won’t be redoing the parking lot across Lakeview Drive unless that is deemed to be necessary. There is still ample parking there for overflow from the waterfront, Leidel said.
Bobby Lee, from the Sebring Historical Society, said he didn’t intend to speak at the meeting until he heard about the parking plans. He said it seemed like there was going to be latitude in parking for the elderly who go to the theater and the elderly who go to the archives.
“Parking down there for those folks who park in the handicapped areas is kind of critical,” he said. “So if we are just going to have a mall to walk on, why can’t we have that section to drive on? Surely the plan can be modified.”
Leidel said Wednesday that the project has the ability to add 73 more parking spaces to the waterfront if it is needed.
As was explained at the council meeting, the project will be done in phases, he said. As the needs increase they have the ability to add more parking than what is already there. It will just be reconfigured and hopefully made more user friendly for everybody.
“Part of the design incorporates that drop-off for the theater goers,” Leidel said. “We are looking at the handicapped parking and the code requirements for how much we need to have. We know with our current residents that adding a few extra handicapped spaces sometimes is a nice convenient thing and we are certainly going to consider that.”
What about parking for the library?
Leidel responded, “The design basically will do away with the parking that goes down to where the Civic Center is currently. That will all be part of that green space that is coming in. The parking for the library will be in a two-row fashion down along the Historical Society.
How many parking spaces will be lost due to the project?
“If you did away with the parking and didn’t do anything on the other side of the street, you are going to lose 65 parking spaces, but I don’t think that is a fair number to look at because we can gain 73 spaces if we reconfigure the parking lot across the street,” Leidel said.
As the project is done in phases, if parking is a real issue, Leidel said they can go across the street and reconfigure it. “It is not like it is a mile away, it is literally across the street,” he said.
Parking was brought up right from the beginning of the planning for the waterfront design, Leidel said. The CRA informed the County Commission that parking will be adjusted and asked the if the county wanted to move the library with the CRA offering a building and funding to help with the relocation.
The County Commissioners said they didn’t see a problem with the parking, Leidel said.