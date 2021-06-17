SEBRING — While the two draft waterfront plans don’t include some existing structures on the city-owned property, there are alternate locations proposed for the organizations that would be displaced.
Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel said the alternate sites will be presented at the joint meeting of the CRA and the Sebring City Council, 5:30 p.m. today, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.
Representatives from the design firm, Kimley Horn, will provide illustrated examples of activities/events that could be part of a waterfront redesign.
Most likely what will happen is the city-owned space will be opened up to be more of a green space that is a public park, Leidel said.
“We have got an alternative location that we will be suggesting Thursday for where you could relocate some people who are misplaced,” he said. “So it is not like people are going to be thrown out on the street or organizations will be thrown out on the street.
“There is a plan and we’ve got another location in mind. We don’t know if they are interested in moving.
“Concerning the Highlands Art League and Sebring Historical Society, well the art league primarily, they have got to have a willingness to move, if they don’t want to move, they have got a long-term lease with the City, Leidel said.
“If they want to move we have got a place where they can participate in, too and we have been having that conversation with them,” he said.
The Civic Center is the city’s responsibility, Leidel said.
“If we can make an alternate location that the public can have access to a civic center that should solve that problem,” he said.
Once there is the presentation and people can share their ideas on the ways those two renderings need to be tweaked, they will get to, “a lot more happiness,” he said. It is not pick the A or B plan, there can be some blending of those ideas and have the conversation of looking at alternative places for someone who might be displaced.